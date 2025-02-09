Commanders owner teases uniform changes: ‘We’re going back to our brand’
The turnaround for the Washington Commanders happened much faster than most would have imagined. After coming under new ownership just a couple years ago to a totally revamped coaching staff and roster and an NFL Rookie of the Year quarterback, the Commanders now see a future where a Lombardi Trophy is achievable after years of not even sniffing contention.
The 2024 Commanders reached heights that weren't yet imagined after reaching the NFC Championship game. Despite losing that contest to their division rivals the Philadelphia Eagles, the season is most definitely viewed as a success as the Commanders showed their had been a shift in the culture of the program, laying the foundation for what is to come.
Speaking of what is to come, the Commanders' future is looking a bit more like their past as they could potentially return to their original home in Washington D.C. as the RFK Stadium site is now a real possibility and when speaking with media this week owner Josh Harris shut down a name change from Commanders, however, when talking about uniform colors, he mentioned they would be going back to "our" brand.
The comments from Harris are interesting and it does not seem as if the Redskins will be making a comeback anytime soon. While there has been recent merchandise and the such representing the former team name, the name itself seems to be off the table for Harris and the rest of the organization.
However, it does appear that they are looking to get back to a more classical look when it comes to the uniforms rather than the gaudy red uniforms we see now. The current uniforms lack much creativity and don't really tie in anything that represents the community that is the DMV, so it is likely that Harris and company are looking to get back to the roots of the franchise when examining the next look of the Washington Commanders.
