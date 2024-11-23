Commanders RBs Underrated in Offense
The Washington Commanders have a bevy of running backs that can wreak havoc at any moment.
The run game ranks sixth in the NFL in rushing yards per game with 148.0, and that puts the Commanders offense among the best in the league.
Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury spoke about the team's run game and how dynamic the running backs can be.
"Yeah, I think [RB Brian Robinson Jr.] And [RB] Austin [Ekeler] are a great combo, and obviously when [RB] Jeremy [McNichol]'s had his opportunities, he's done really well," Kingsbury said. "And then [RB] C-Rod [Chris Rodriguez] did a nice job when he got his number called. So those guys feed off each other, they push each other really well and being able to have Austin, some of that pass game stuff, what he does after catch has been really impressive. Then B-Rob for the tough yards in between the tackles. He's a physical runner, so it definitely helps our attack be more balanced when we have all those guys healthy and going full speed."
If the Commanders running backs can continue to produce how they have been, they can become one of the best offenses in the league playing into late January.
