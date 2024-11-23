Commander Country

Commanders RBs Underrated in Offense

The Washington Commanders run game is one of the most underrated in the NFL.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 20, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) carries the ball as Carolina Panthers cornerback Michael Jackson (2) defends during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have a bevy of running backs that can wreak havoc at any moment.

The run game ranks sixth in the NFL in rushing yards per game with 148.0, and that puts the Commanders offense among the best in the league.

Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury spoke about the team's run game and how dynamic the running backs can be.

"Yeah, I think [RB Brian Robinson Jr.] And [RB] Austin [Ekeler] are a great combo, and obviously when [RB] Jeremy [McNichol]'s had his opportunities, he's done really well," Kingsbury said. "And then [RB] C-Rod [Chris Rodriguez] did a nice job when he got his number called. So those guys feed off each other, they push each other really well and being able to have Austin, some of that pass game stuff, what he does after catch has been really impressive. Then B-Rob for the tough yards in between the tackles. He's a physical runner, so it definitely helps our attack be more balanced when we have all those guys healthy and going full speed."

If the Commanders running backs can continue to produce how they have been, they can become one of the best offenses in the league playing into late January.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

