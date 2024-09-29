Commanders Reveal Inactives Before Cardinals Game
The Washington Commanders are rolling into Arizona shorthanded as they take on the Cardinals on the road.
Building off an impressive 38-33 victory on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Commanders will have to use their offensive prowess to try and secure a road victory. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels will be without some help, though, as running back Austin Ekeler and wide receiver Jamison Crowder are each on the inactives list.
Starting defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell is also on the inactives list. Here's how the entire list played out.
- QB Sam Hartman (Emergency third quarterback)
- S Darrick Forrest
- RB Austin Ekeler
- LB Dominique Hampton
- OG Chris Paul
- WR Jamison Crowder
- DE Clelin Ferrell
The defense will be impacted, too, as Ferrell is out once again. He's got two sacks on the season and will be missed as Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the league.
Arizona will pose a tough environment and the game will certainly be a battle of two strong offenses. Both Daniels and the rest of the offense will have to step up against Murray's high-powered offense.
The Commanders are 2-1 on the season -- having split their first two road games this season. The Cardinals, on the other hand, are 1-2 on the season, having split their two home games this season.
