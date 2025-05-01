Commanders star goes viral during Capitals game
There are plenty of exciting things happening around the nation's capital. The Washington Commanders just welcomed in their 2025 NFL Draft class after an already extremely exciting free agency period. The Commanders also announced the renderings and plans for a new stadium returning to DC, and the city's hockey team, the Washington Capitals, is looking to make another run towards the Stanley Cup.
A city with great sports teams usually supports each other, and we have already seen that with quarterback Jayden Daniels and a slew of other Commanders' teammates at a Capitals' playoff game.
During the Capitals' Game 5 match against the Montreal Canadiens, where they could clinch their first playoff series win since their Stanley Cup Championship back in 2018, star Commanders' linebacker Frankie Luvu hyped up the already amped up crowd by chugging a whole Bud Light tall boy.
The Capitals went on to win the game against the Canadiens, winning the series 4-1, and therefore clinching their first playoff series since 2018.
The Capitals have been one of the best teams in the NHL this season, and that has only continued into the playoffs with Alexander Ovechkin still dazzling despite his age.
Ovechkin, Strome, and Thompson in the net will look to continue leading the Caps as they look to make a run similar to what the Commanders did a season ago, with the hope that they can once again lift Lord Stanley's Cup. Their next series will be against the Carolina Hurricanes, who knocked off the New Jersey Devils in five games.
READ MORE: Commanders appear set at running back — for now
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders rookie named among best NFL Draft value picks
• Commanders praised for last year's draft class led by Jayden Daniels
• Commanders rookie could be massive sleeper pick
• Senior Bowl's rise to NFL Draft prominence being leveraged by Commanders