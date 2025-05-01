Commander Country

Commanders rookie could be massive sleeper pick

The Washington Commanders may have gotten a steal late in the NFL Draft.

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Washington Commanders helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders took a chance on UCLA linebacker Kain Medrano with the No. 205 overall pick in the sixth round of last weekend's NFL Draft.

Medrano was the fourth pick out of five for the Commanders, but there's a chance he could emerge into one of the key players for Washington's defense in the years to come.

The Athletic insider Dane Brugler named Medrano as his favorite pick from Washington in the draft.

UCLA Bruins linebacker Kain Medrano tackles Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Medrano could be a sleeper pick

"The Commanders are set at linebacker for 2025, but Medrano will provide much needed depth — and I’ll bet he makes a name for himself as a rookie special-teamer. The running back depth chart is a little crowded in Washington, too, but Jacorey Croskey-Merritt offers better home-run potential than the players ahead of him," Brugler wrote.

Medrano will look to prove himself for the Commanders in next month's rookie minicamp and subsequent OTA's and training camp.

