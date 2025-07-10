Can Commanders' Terry McLaurin become top 5 in WR contracts?
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is in a contract dispute with the team that has spanned the entire offseason.
McLaurin wants big-time money, but the Commanders aren't reciprocating that desire.
CBS Sports writer Jeff Kerr questions how much money he will make whenever he gets his new contract.
READ MORE: Commanders make surprising QB pick in 2024 NFL re-draft
McLaurin due for major payday
"Coming off five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, McLaurin put up numbers despite the myriad of quarterbacks that have thrown to him over the years. No coincidence McLaurin's touchdown numbers went from four the previous season to 13 with Jayden Daniels as his quarterback," Kerr wrote.
"Where McLaurin gets paid amongst the elite receivers is the question. He currently makes $23.3 million a season and watched the wide receiver market explode since he signed his extension in 2022. A pay raise is coming, but how much will the Commanders pay?
"A.J. Brown is the fifth-highest paid receiver at $32 million a season. McLaurin likely won't get that much, but $30 million a season (Tyreek Hill and Amon-Ra St. Brown make that much) is in the realm of possibility.
"McLaurin should get top-10 money for his position. Highly unlikely he'll be in the top-five range."
McLaurin likely wants somewhere in the neighborhood of $30 million annually, but the Commanders are hesitant to pay him that as he goes into his age-30 season.
Even though there is some concerns of McLaurin's age, the Commanders wouldn't be where they are without him and losing him would set the team back in a major way.
McLaurin is expected to report to training camp on July 22, but he may not show if the Commanders don't negotiate with him on a new contract.
READ MORE: Commanders reveal bold new look with powerful nod to the past
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Washington Commanders bet big on rebuilt offensive line to fuel 2025 turnaround
• Commanders fans will love the latest Jayden Daniels-Deebo Samuel update
• Commanders land in top 5 of surprising new NFL ranking
• Commanders face big decision that could shape training camp