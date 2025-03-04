Commanders could lose Pro Bowl starting linebacker
Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner may be getting up there in age, but he still has a lot of value to offer.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox believes Wagner is still a "hot commodity" in free agency.
Wagner will have suitors in free agency
"Wagner, meanwhile, joined a defense that ranked dead-last in both yards and points allowed in 2023. He played a major role in the unit's turnaround, finishing with 132 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, eight quarterback hits, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. He played 99 percent of Washington's defensive snaps and started every game," Knox writes.
"The nine-time Pro Bowler and six-time first-team All-Pro also graded as the league's third-best linebacker overall, according to PFF. There's a reason why, even at 34, Wagner figures to be a hot commodity in 2025 free agency."
Re-signing Wagner should be one of Washington's top priorities this offseason, and if the team is unable to do so, then it should find his replacement quickly if it wants to stay among the best in the league.
