Commander Country

Commanders could lose Pro Bowl starting linebacker

The Washington Commanders will do their best to bring back one of their most popular free agents.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner may be getting up there in age, but he still has a lot of value to offer.

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox believes Wagner is still a "hot commodity" in free agency.

READ MORE: 3 Offensive linemen moved further into Commanders target area at Scouting Combine

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) looks on
Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) looks on against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Wagner will have suitors in free agency

"Wagner, meanwhile, joined a defense that ranked dead-last in both yards and points allowed in 2023. He played a major role in the unit's turnaround, finishing with 132 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, eight quarterback hits, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. He played 99 percent of Washington's defensive snaps and started every game," Knox writes.

"The nine-time Pro Bowler and six-time first-team All-Pro also graded as the league's third-best linebacker overall, according to PFF. There's a reason why, even at 34, Wagner figures to be a hot commodity in 2025 free agency."

Re-signing Wagner should be one of Washington's top priorities this offseason, and if the team is unable to do so, then it should find his replacement quickly if it wants to stay among the best in the league.

READ MORE: 3 NFL Draft prospects who helped themselves on DB/TE day at the Scouting Combine

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Cowboys fan media personality reacts to Commanders trade for Deebo Samuel

• How Commanders trade for Deebo Samuel is tied to acquiring Marshon Lattimore

• Commanders make hilarious announcement after Deebo Samuel trade

 Did Dan Quinn give a hint during NFL Combine week about Commanders trading for Deebo Samuel?

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News