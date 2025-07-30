This Commanders star credits one player for his decision to sign
After being released by the Buffalo Bills, eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller was looking for the right fit and found that opportunity with the Washington Commanders.
At 36 years old, some wondered whether Miller still had anything left in the tank. But the Commanders believed in the veteran’s ability to bring pass-rushing experience to a roster aiming for another deep playoff run.
And while Washington saw value in Miller, it turns out Miller saw something special in them, too — specifically in their young quarterback. When asked in a recent interview what ultimately sold him on signing with Washington, Miller didn’t hesitate: “Jayden Daniels.”
The Offensive Rookie of the Year made a big impression on the veteran linebacker. “They’re going to score points. They’re going to put up a lot of points,” Miller said.
Miller is not just about joining a contender; he wants to play on a team where the offense puts him in a position to do what he does best. “We’re going to have the lead in some of these games, and I'm a be able to get after the passer,” he said.
Miller knows what it takes to win a Super Bowl — he’s got two rings already, one with the Denver Broncos and another with the Los Angeles Rams. And with Daniels leading the way in Washington, the franchise has added more offensive weapons, and with him and Wagner on defense, he’s ready to do his part.
At the end of the day, the chance to play with Jayden Daniels was just too good an opportunity for Miller to pass up.
