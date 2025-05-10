Commanders star Terry McLaurin tackles youth unemployment
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is known for his reliable hands on the field—catching passes from quarterback Jayden Daniels—but off the field, those same hands are making a difference in the community.
Since being drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, McLaurin has become a household name. Now, he’s working to expand that name beyond football through his latest charitable endeavor: the Full Circle Jobs Program.
The initiative, launched in partnership with Loudoun County-based nonprofit Mobile Hope, is designed to help homeless and at-risk youth and young adults find stable employment and a renewed sense of purpose. It offers professional clothing, haircuts, mentorship, and life skills workshops.
“No matter what you’ve been through, that’s not the end of your story,” McLaurin told WUSA9 during the program’s launch ceremony. “A lot of times, that’s just the beginning.”
For McLaurin, it’s about meeting people where they are and reminding them of their worth.
Giving back is nothing new for McLaurin. He previously launched the Terry McLaurin Foundation and Terry’s Locker, which provides students with free clothing and hygiene products. But this new workforce initiative is especially personal.
“I just wanted to be able to provide a space where kids can come and get haircuts and the proper clothing so they can be ready and confident for job interviews,” he said. “But also have mentors and workshops that allow them to unearth what’s already been placed inside them.”
McLaurin's dedication was recently recognized when he was named the Commanders' 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.
A former underdog himself, McLaurin knows the power of perseverance. The game is bigger than football according to McLaurin.
“Football is just going to be a microcosm of your life,” he said. “Use that platform that football provides to really make an impact in the people around you.”
With the Full Circle Jobs Program now underway, McLaurin is building a legacy that goes well beyond the touchdowns.
