Commanders land spotlight in HBO’s Hard Knocks TV series
Another interesting aspect of the offseason that has grown in popularity is HBO's Hard Knocks, which features a team throughout training camp, and most recently expanding into the regular season.
The Washington Commanders were a highly thought of candidate to be the team featured for their training camp series, but instead they will have to settle for Hard Knocks: In Season as the program will follow all four teams in the NFC East, the Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and New York Giants.
Hard Knocks: In Season began in 2021 with the Indianapolis Colts and has continued since with the Arizona Cardinals (2022), Miami Dolphins (2023), and New York Giants (2023) before expanding to cover a whole division in 2024 with the AFC North.
HBO going with the NFC East makes a ton of sense in 2025. The Commanders are one of the up-and-coming contenders in the league with electrifying quarterback Jayden Daniels at the center of it all. The Eagles are the defending Super Champions, the Cowboys are working to get back to their old winning ways with the return of Dak Prescott, and the Giants are a new look with plenty of young players to follow, and of course, everyone's favorite player personality, Jameis Winston.
The Commanders and their fans will get their first glimpse of Hard Knocks: In Season featuring the NFC East when it debuts on the popular streaming platform in December.
