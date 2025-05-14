What Dan Quinn checks first when Commanders’ schedule drops
The NFL schedule reveal is always highly anticipated across the league. While the full 2025 schedule is set to be released soon, a few schedule nuggets have already been dropped. FOX Sports announced that the Washington Commanders will host the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 16 doubleheader matchup.
Between that divisional head-to-head and their trip to Madrid in November to face the Miami Dolphins, the Commanders 2025 schedule is already shaping up to be one of the league's most exciting. Fans are eager to see what other opponents will round out the team's schedule this fall.
The Commanders are coming off a strong 12-5 season, and with quarterback Jayden Daniels entering his second year after a standout rookie campaign—capped by winning Offensive Rookie of the Year—Washington is quickly becoming one of the NFL's must-watch teams.
Head coach Dan Quinn appeared on The Rich Eisen Show and shared what he focuses on when the schedule is officially released.
"Yeah, probably the first-week opponent first. Are you in the division, out of the division? Because for a long time, you've known who you played," Quinn said. He added that post-draft, coaches begin assessing how opponents have changed and what that could mean early in the season.
"Then the opener," Quinn continued. "Then what does the next few weeks look like until you get to the bye? But yeah, it is a fun day… it makes it all kind of come into reality where things are."
As the full 2025 schedule is released, fans may see more prime-time slots for the Commanders.
