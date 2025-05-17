Why the NFL has high expectations for the Commanders in 2025
The Washington Commanders are getting unprecedented attention from the NFL — and one league insider believes that’s no accident.
Washington, who has long hovered in the shadows of the league’s elite franchises, is suddenly front and center with a staggering seven standalone games on their 2025 schedule. That includes holiday showcases on Thanksgiving and Christmas, plus high-profile Monday night matchups against No. 1 pick Caleb Williams and two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes.
NFL Network analyst Peter Schrager made waves when discussing the Commanders' schedule during an apperance on SportsCenter.
“The league is very high on the Washington Commanders.” He emphasized the unexpected nature of their spotlight, adding, “I don't think anyone expected the Commanders to have seven standalone primetime games including Thanksgiving, Christmas, MNF vs. Caleb Williams and Patrick Mahomes.”
The surprise shift in scheduling, according to Schrager, is a sign that the NFL sees something brewing in D.C. — specifically under center.
“The franchise that has kind of been in the dredge of the NFL to be given that perk, that tells me the league is not only high on the Commanders, that tells me that quarterback Jayden Daniels is a superstar.”
Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and reigning Heisman Trophy winner, is already being positioned as one of the league’s most marketable young faces. With dynamic playmaking ability and early signs of leadership, he’s breathing life into a franchise starving for star power.
If the league’s optimism about Washington proves correct, this could mark a true turning point for the team and fanbase that’s waited decades for national relevance. With the lights shining this bright, the Commanders will have every chance to prove they belong.
