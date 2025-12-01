Commanders release inactive list with major offensive news

LANDOVER, Md. – The Washington Commanders won’t have quarterback Jayden Daniels in action Week 13 against the Denver Broncos, but there are reinforcements coming back to help them get off their six-game losing streak on Sunday Night Football.

Going up against a tough Broncos defense, one of the best in the league, the Commanders are getting receiver Terry McLaurin back into the mix, even more important given the return of cornerback Patrick Surtain II on the other side of this matchup.

Shortly before kickoff, Washington and Denver announced each side’s list of inactive players, with Daniels headlining the group for the home team.

Nov 2, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Washington Commanders Inactive Players for Week 13

Washington Commanders Inactive Players for Week 13

QB Jayden Daniels

LS Tyler Ott

S Darnell Savage

LB Ale Kaho

OT Trent Scott

OT George Fant

DE Jalyn Holmes

Denver Broncos Inactive Players for Week 13

TE Nate Adkins

OLB Jonah Elliss

OT Geron Christian

DL Jordan Jackson

DE Sai'vion Jones

Broncos outside linebacker Jonah Elliss entered the weekend with a questionable designation due to a hamstring injury.

On the Commanders’ side, safety Will Harris (ankle) and long-snapper Tyler Ott (illness/back) were both questionable.

Aug 23, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody (4) before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Special Teams Shakeup

While Harris was expected to play Sunday night, the team did go out and add long-snapper Zach Triner to the practice squad, elevating him prior to the game, further indicating that Ott might not be available for the game.

Defensive end T.J. Maguranyanga was also elevated from the Washington practice squad for the first time this season.

Ott’s questionable status and Triner’s elevation opened the door for two of the three parts of the Commanders’ field goal and extra point operation being new on Sunday, with punter/holder Tress Way being the only player returning from the bye week since leaving Madrid after a Week 11 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Kicker Matt Gay was released after returning from Spain and has since signed with the San Francisco 49ers. Meanwhile, Washington added kicker Jake Moody to its roster, a former kicker for the 49ers.

McLaurin's Impact

In his return, McLaurin is hoping to add another layer of dynamic ability we haven’t seen much from the Commanders’ offense since he last appeared in a game in Week 8 against the Kansas City Chiefs. In total, McLaurin has been able to play in just four games this season, suffering injuries in two of them.

However, as much as he’s missed, the veteran receiver has also proven his value, reaching near career-highs in both catch and successful reception percentages.

Washington and Denver kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET inside Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, as the nightcap to the NFL’s Sunday schedule of games.

READ MORE: Commanders offense gets a boost as Deebo Samuel excited for star WR return



Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Jayden Daniels return game for Commanders likely coming sooner than expected



• Commanders could get a huge offensive boost ahead of Broncos game

• Commanders star shares the perfect lesson learned from suspension

• Dan Quinn explains exactly how returning stars will change the Commanders offense