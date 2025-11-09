How to watch Commanders vs. Lions: TV channel, livestream, kickoff time
Things have taken a turn for the worse for the Washington Commanders. Not even a full season ago, the Commanders were playing in the NFC Championship game, and now they find themselves reeling, sitting at 3-6 and dealing with a host of problems, with no sign of improvement on the horizon.
Jayden Daniels is expected to miss major time with his dislocated elbow, so the Commanders will once again turn to veteran Marcus Mariota to lead the offense. The Commanders have struggled on both sides of the ball and will have their work cut out for them as they welcome the Detroit Lions to the DMV.
Whether you're watching on TV, streaming from anywhere, or tuning in on the radio, we've got everything you need to follow the action. From kickoff time and channel info to the best ways to catch every snap live, don't miss a moment as the Commanders try to get over their injury concerns and get back in the win column against the Lions.
Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions Game Details
• Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders
• Date: Sunday, November 9th
• Kickoff Time: 4:25 PM EST
• Location: Landover, Maryland | Northwest Stadium
What channel is Commanders vs Lions on?
The Commanders-Lions game will air on FOX. Check your local listings for channel information.
How to stream Commanders vs Lions live
Fans can stream the game live on:
• NFL+ (mobile only)
• FuboTV (free trial available)
• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)
Radio and live audio
• Commanders Radio Network (BIG 100 (WBIG-FM) in the DMV)
• Lions Radio Network (97.1 WXYT-FM in Detroit)
• SiriusXM NFL Radio (nationwide)
Commanders vs Lions betting odds
Odds provided by DraftKings.
• Spread: Commanders +8.5
• Over/Under: 49.5
• Moneyline: Commanders +370, Lions -485
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Lions vs. Commanders preview
The Washington Commanders welcome the Detroit Lions to Landover, Maryland, looking to shake off their losing ways. The Commanders are struggling in 2025 in large part due to injury and will once again turn to Marcus Mariota at quarterback with Jayden Daniels sidelined with a dislocated elbow.
The Commanders will need to play almost a perfect game if they hope to pull out a victory in Week 10. The Lions are one of the best teams in the NFL, and the likes of Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Jahmyr Gibbs will give the Commanders' defense plenty of problems, especially with Marshon Lattimore lost for the season.
The Lions' defense has improved this season and will create havoc for Mariota at quarterback. Mariota will have to try and lead the Commanders' offense with limited weapons at his disposal. Terry McLaurin has already been ruled out as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury, while Luke McCaffrey has been lost for the season with a broken collarbone.
The Commanders coming away with a victory against the Lions seems like a tall task, but this is the NFL, and any team can win on any given Sunday.
READ MORE: Commanders' DC is making a major change at his players' request
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Micah Parsons chimes in on Commanders' Frankie Luvu punishment
• Commanders' Dan Quinn gives honest assessment of rising defender
• Commanders aren't acting like season is over after Jayden Daniels injury
• Commanders' rookie class gets a disappointing mid-season report card