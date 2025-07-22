Cowboys Country

Cincinnati Bengals, Trey Hendrickson make Jerry Jones & Cowboys look competent

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is looking competent with the way the Cincinnati Bengals are handling the Trey Hendrickson situation.

Tyler Reed

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson celebrates as the Steelers prepare to punt in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson celebrates as the Steelers prepare to punt in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones started training camp with a bang. The Cowboys owner did not shy away from saying the most outlandish comments during his time in front of the media.

One of the biggest Jerry blunders may have been when he mentioned he was hesitant about signing Micah Parsons to an extension due to the potential of Parsons missing more time with an injury.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys have no RB1 frontrunner entering training camp

Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown talks to reporters as the team's annual media luncheon at Paycor Stadium. / Sam Greene/For The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yes, Jones got what he wanted and was the talk of the NFL. However, Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown told Jones to "Hold his beer."

When talking about getting a new deal done with the 2024 NFL sack leader, Brown said that Hendrickson gets too emotional and that the team doesn't have an easy time with negotiations.

Jones can say a lot of questionable things; however, Jones can never be questioned about his willingness to spend cash.

MORE: Brian Schottenheimer addresses KaVontae Turpin's offseason arrest

The Bengals just went through two long conract disputes with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, two players who deserved their payday. Now, the Bengals are fighting tooth and nail to pay the best pass rusher in the league.

It's typical for the Cowboys' ownership to drag on a contract negotiation, but in the end, they always pay more than expected. Bengals fans shouldn't expect that same style from their front office. The franchise may lose the heart and soul of their defense, and it would be on brand for Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson, left, and Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard celebrate a sack. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

