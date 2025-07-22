Dallas Cowboys have no RB1 frontrunner entering training camp
Training camps are where roster spots are won and the depth chart is determined. For the Dallas Cowboys, there are several questions ahead of the team's first practice in Oxnard, California, with running back bringing the most uncertainty.
The Cowboys underwent a complete overhaul of the running back room during the NFL offseason after 2024 leading rusher Rico Dowdle left during free agency.
Dallas signed veteran running backs Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, while adding speedster Jaydon Blue and the bruiser Phil Mafah in the 2025 NFL draft. Add in returning running back Deuce Vaughn, and there's currently a complete logjam in the backfield.
But how will it work out? Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said every man will get their chance during training camp because it's hard to evaluate running backs until the pads are strapped on.
"They'll all get fair shots," Schottenheimer told the media, via DallasCowboys.com.
"The problem with OTAs, for a running back, is that the game is meant to be played very physically. The way you run through the holes differently when you're in pads is different than when you're running in shorts and t-shirts. They'll all get [first-team] reps."
That only adds intrigue to the camp battle.
While rookie Jaydon Blue is undeniably the most dynamic running back of the bunch, Williams and Sanders present a more physical approach that is best suited for early downs.
If we had to make a prediction, it's likely Williams or Sanders will enter the year as RB1 with Blue coming in on situationally on third downs.
But don't be too surprised if his role continues to get bigger as the season goes on.
