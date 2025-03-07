Cowboys trade away from Ashton Jeanty in latest mock NFL Draft
Ashton Jeanty and the Dallas Cowboys have been connected more than arguably any other prospect and team combination this offseason.
For good reason too. Not only are the Cowboys in desperate need of help at the running back spot, but Jeanty seems to be the best prospect at the position, and has a desperate desire to be in Arlington.
MORE: Free agent WR recovering from knee injury identified as Cowboys 'perfect match'
However, according to Cowboys Wire's KD Drummond, not only will the Cowboys pass on Jeanty at with the No. 12 overall pick next month, but they are going to trade their pick away to the Denver Broncos at No. 20, and movd down to select a different running back instead - North Carolina star Omarion Hampton.
"There are many draftniks who believe that while Ashton Jeanty received all the hype as a collegian, it’s Hampton who is going to be the bigger star of the two in the pros," Drummond said. "New HC Brian Schottenheimer created a staff that is focused on returning the run game to excellence and Hampton is the key in the ignition. Tremendous physicality, hands out the backfield, and most importantly he explodes through the line of scrimmage at full speed as a great zone runner."
On paper, this move does make a ton of sense for Dallas, from both a team-building standpoint, getting both their running back of the future, as well as additional draft capital with an extra second round pick (No. 51) and a third round pick (No. 85).
MORE: What would DeMarcus Lawrence's free agent contract look like for Cowboys?
Last season with North Carolina, Hampton earned his second-straight first-team All-American nod and first-team All-ACC honor, rushing 281 times for 1,660 yards and 15 scores.
And if he can live up to the hype and be even close to that productive, this could be a home run move from America's team.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB
Stephen Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys' plan for NFL free agency
Cowboys to host sleeper RB prospect on visit ahead of NFL Draft
Cowboys should stay patient in NFL draft for SEC’s 2024 leading rusher
Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons finally begin contract extension talks
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries