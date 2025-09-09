Dallas Cowboys fan favorite gadget back signs with new franchise
Selected in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft, Deuce Vaughn quickly became a fan favorite with the Dallas Cowboys.
Despite his popularity, Vaughn wasn't able to make it to year three with the Cowboys. He was let go during their final cuts and went unclaimed on waivers. That doesn't mean no one was interested as the Denver Broncos brought him in for a workout ahead of Week 1.
MORE: NFC East power rankings Week 2: Cowboys have some ground to cover
Vaughn wasn't signed at the time, but the Broncos must have liked what they saw as they decided to sign him to the practice squad on Tuesday.
Vaughn is undersized at 5-foot-6 and 176 pounds, but was a workhorse in the Kansas State offense. He wound up being selected by the Cowboys, getting his life-changing call from his father, Chris Vaughn, who is a scout for America's Team.
He wasn't able to carve out a role with Dallas, recording 110 yards rushing on 40 attempts and 58 yards on 10 receptions. There was some excitement about him being reunited with former offensive coordinator Conor Riley, who is coaching the offensive linemen in Dallas.
That wasn't enough for him to make the roster, however, as he now finds himself with an opportunity under a great offensive mind in Sean Payton.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys heartbreaking loss to Eagles in Week 1
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' loss vs. Eagles in Week 1
It took just one game for Cowboys' Sam Williams to tire of Micah Parsons questions
Dak Prescott was clearly best player on field for Dallas Cowboys in loss vs. Eagles
PHOTOS: Meet Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc