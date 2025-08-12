Forgotten Cowboys RB gets first-team reps in injury-plagued backfield
The Dallas Cowboys running back rotation remains up in the air, but veteran Javonte Williams appears to be a strong frontrunner to land the starting job. Behind him, there is a logjam.
One of the forgotten members of the backfield is Deuce Vaughn, who became an NFL preseason hero two seasons ago. Unfortunately, his preseason highlight reel never translated to the regular season, and he finds himself on the roster bubble.
This season, Vaughn is fighting for a roster spot with the team's revamped running back room and he found himself a great opportunity on Tuesday afternoon.
MORE: Cowboys' projected starting RB trucks DB fighting for roster spot on wild play
With rookie speedster Jaydon Blue sidelined due to injury, Vaughn received some first-team reps and had a handful of big plays on the day. One standout play came when Vaughn was able to show his burst out of the backfield and made a couple of defenders miss on a big run.
Vaughn is going to need to stockpile those kind of plays if he hopes to make the final 53-man roster. Right now, he's looking like a longshot, but never say never when it comes to Vaughn.
MORE: Cowboys' depth chart released ahead of Week 2 of preseason vs Ravens
We'll have to see what he does with his opportunities this weekend when the Cowboys host the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium in Week 2 of the preseason on Saturday night.
