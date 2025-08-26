Cowboys waive beloved gadget back, preseason star entering Year 3
The writing was on the wall for Dallas Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn, but now the news is official. On Tuesday afternoon, the perennial preseason standout was waived by the team on its way down to the 53-man roster.
Vaughn created one of the greatest moments in Cowboys NFL draft history when he learned he was drafted by the Cowboys with a phone call from his father, Chris, who is a scout for the team.
The speepy and shifty running back was electric out of the backfield for the Cowboys during his three preseason stints, and quickly endeared the fans.
Unfortunately, he is now on the outs after the team selected to new running backs, Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah, in the 2025 draft.
Vaughn will now hit the waiver wire with less than four years of accrued NFL experience and could be an intriguing candidate for the team's 16-man practice squad if he clears waivers.
There was some hope that the running back could sneak onto the roster after the hiring of offensive line coach Conor Riley, who Vaughn played under at Kansas State, but it just wasn't in the cards.
While he was dynamic during the preseason and earned roster spots in each of the past two years, Vaughn never found an opportunity to make an impact during the regular season.
During his two years in Dallas, Vaughn recorded just 110 yards rushing, while adding 10 catches for 58 yards.
