Jerry Jones claims Cowboys' Micah Parsons has cut off communications with him
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been on a whirlwind media tour as of late, appearing on Fox News, ESPN, and Michael Irvin's podcast, just to name a few.
And of course, in those appearances, questions about the negotiations with superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons were a top priority. Unsurprisingly, Jones has gone scorched-Earth on Parsons, pushing his narrative of the situation as the only facts and making wild claims about the situation.
That continued on Friday during an interview with Stephen A. Smith, when Jones once again called out his star, and made the claim that Parsons has cut off communications between each other.
MORE: Micah Parsons' agent denies Jerry Jones' viral contract rebuttal claim
"I think the thing that resonated with me is that (Jones) said, ‘I didn’t call him, he called me. He wanted to start this negotiation, we had a negotiation, we agreed, and then the next thing you know, he calls on the phone and says, 'Don’t call me anymore," Smith recounted.
"I didn’t hear that before. I didn’t know if that was the truth with Micah — I offered Micah to come on the show. Micah declined; he did not come on the show. I offered his agent, David Mulugheta, to come on the show; he hasn’t come on the show. There’s no negative or positive to it. I’m just letting you know I offered all of them to come on the show. Jerry Jones didn’t hesitate, and that’s his position.”
This all came in conjunction with Jones, in the same interview, comparing Parsons to a spoiled child, and claiming that there was no room for his agent in the negotiations. Which, reportedly, is a major breach of the NFL CBA.
MORE: Jerry Jones awkwardly insults Micah Parsons' agent during Stephen A. Smith interview
Obviously, this is only Jones' side of the story, and whether or not Parsons actually instructed him not to call him anymore is up for debate.
Regardless, it seems that Jones is intent on pushing his own narrative and dragging both Parsons and his agent through the mud throughout the negotiation process, because he believes he possesses all of the leverage.
What Jones doesn't realize, is that his foolish stubbornness and misguided contract negotiation tactics with his stars are not only going to continue to alienate him from his fanbase, but also present long term ramifications for his franchise, regardless of what ends up happening with Parsons.
