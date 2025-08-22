Cowboys' Jerry Jones not budging on Micah Parsons trade request
The Dallas Cowboys should be focusing on their final game of the 2025 NFL preseason, where some important decisions and impressions will be made on the field.
Instead, Jerry Jones is on his media tour and generating headlines with every sentence he speaks, especially when it comes to the Micah Parsons contract negotiation debacle that has dominated the offseason conversation.
Jones has sat down with Cowboys legend Michael Irvin and ESPN talking head Stephen A. Smith to discuss a variety of topics.
MORE: Jerry Jones claims Cowboys' Micah Parsons has cut off communications with him
While speaking with Smith, Jones made it clear that he is not budging on his stance regarding trading the superstar pass rusher. Parsons is under contract, and that's how it will remain.
"We got him for three years, no matter what," Jones told Stephen A.
MORE: Micah Parsons' agent denies Jerry Jones' viral contract rebuttal claim
Unfortunately for Parsons, Jones is not wrong. Parsons is under contract for this season, and the Cowboys can utlize the franchise tag in each of the following two offseasons.
Parsons has shown no interest in forfeiting any money, which is why he held his hold-in during training camp instead of staying away from the team after requesting a trade, so it doesn't seem likely that he'd be willing to give up nearly $1.5 million per week during the regular season.
Time is running out for the two sides to reach an agreement before the season kicks off, so the clock is ticking for the two sides to find a common ground.
