Encouraging Dak Prescott injury update for Cowboys during SNF
The Dallas Cowboys are still fighting for pride despite being eliminated from the playoffs during the early window on Sunday.
It was a long shot for months they would even make the postseason, but there was still an outside shot until Week 16. That's a testament to the team's character since their season seemed lost when Dak Prescott suffered a torn hamstring in a loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
MORE: Dak Prescott swaps water bottles for Red Bull, brings the energy to primetime
During their Sunday Night Football game, they continued to show their character by taking an early lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Even more encouraging was seeing Prescott walk without crutches for the first time. According to Melissa Stark of NBC, this is a new development with Prescott shedding them just last week.
Since surgery, Prescott has been adamant that hewould be ready to go by OTAs and according to Stark, that hasn't changed. He still believes he will be out there in April and even says he should be running in roughly a month.
It's a positive sign that Prescott is doing so well as he works his way back to the field.
