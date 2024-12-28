Cowboys add 3 players from practice squad ahead of Week 17 vs. Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys have a chance to play spoiler when they meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17. The Eagles are in a fight for the number one overall seed in the NFC, and a loss to the Cowboys would end that.
However, the Cowboys will not be at full health for the spoiler role. The team is already without starting quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb; however, the injury list continues to grow.
However, the team is calling for some reinforcements from the practice squad.
Cornerback Amani Oruwariye will be joining Lamb on the reserve/injury list, but the team will be elevating cornerback Troy Pride and offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley from the practice squad.
The Cowboys have also signed linebacker Darius Harris from the practice sqaud,
Harris has previously seen time with the Kansas City Chiefs, while Pride appeared in 14 games for the Carolina Panthers. Shepley, meanwhile, has appeared in games for the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, and five games with the Cowboys.
This time of year, every team around the league is battling injury. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, it feels that every position has been bitten by the injury bug.
