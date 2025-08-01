Micah Parsons shades Jerry Jones for dragging feet in contract saga with TikTok trend
Dallas Cowboys training camp has been overshadowed by a now-public back-and-forth between superstar defender Micah Parsons and team owner/general manager Jerry Jones.
Parsons is in line for a blockbuster contract extension that will make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, while Jones is going through his normal motions and dragging his feet in negotiations.
To kick off training camp, Jones threw some shots at Parsons for missing time with an injury last season, while Parsons called out Jerry for dragging his feet while appearing on a podcast with WWE superstar The Undertaker. Seriously.
MORE: Micah Parsons' cryptic 'One Last Time' tweet sends Cowboys fans spiraling
In typical WWE fashion, the heat turned up, and both sides have been publicly sparring, with Stephen Jones gaslighting Cowboys Nation about negotiations, and now Parsons has taken things to the TikTok streets.
Parsons shared a video on TikTok with audio from Dee Mula's hit song "Blow My High." The caption for Parsons' post sent a simple message, "Wish my plug was calling."
MORE: Cowboys star shows Micah Parsons support amid cryptic message, contract drama
That's a direct call to his plug (Jerry Jones) to give him a call and get the deal done. Parsons is waiting for his hard-earned cash.
Are you listening, Jerr? Pick up that phone, work out the details with Parsons' superagent David Mulugheta, and get the deal done. Then give Parsons the call he's been waiting for: You're a Cowboy for life.
There's no more time for games.
