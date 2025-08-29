Micah Parsons' agent David Mulugheta pens heartfelt note after Cowboys-Packers trade
The NFL landscape has changed with less than one week until the start of the 2025-26 regular season after the Dallas Cowboys decided to trade superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.
Parsons now takes his talents to the NFC North and the Packers are one of the top Super Bowl favorites, while the Cowboys have just as many questions as before.
As part of the deal, Parsons received a blockbuster four-year, $188 million deal with $120 million guaranteed.
Bringing the deal to fruition was the work of Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, who was named the "Most Powerful Agent in the NFL." Following the deal, Mulugheta, who has been by Parsons' side since his time at Penn State, penned a heartfelt note praising Parsons for his growth on and off the field.
"Draft night feels like yesterday. I’ll never forget watching Micah’s dream come full circle—getting picked by the team we both grew up rooting for. Back in that pre-draft process, I probably spent more time with him than any rookie I’ve ever had. COVID sidelined his last year at Penn State, but instead of it being wasted time, he turned it into preparation. And he’s been fulfilling prophecies ever since," Mulugheta wrote on Instagram.
"Over the years, I’ve seen Micah grow into so much more than a football player. I’ve seen him step into fatherhood with the same fire he brings on the field. I’ve seen him shoulder criticism, setbacks, and, most recently, a storm of doubt, disrespect, and noise. Through it all, he never wavered. He never made it about himself. He just stood firm in his beliefs and trusted the process."
He continued, "The last few months tested everything—but they also revealed everything: his resilience, his maturity, and his refusal to sacrifice his values. Because greatness isn’t measured by what you achieve when it’s easy, but by what you refuse to compromise when it’s hard.
"The stage is set. The work continues. The best is still ahead."
It may be a hard pill for Cowboys fans to swallow now that Parsons is heading to a team that has been a thorn in the team's side for the past decade, but he has earned his payday.
Let's just hope Parsons doesn't return to Dallas on September 28 to wreak havoc on the Cowboys when the Packers come to town for Sunday Night Football.
