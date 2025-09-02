Cowboys Country

Cowboys rookie excited for NFL debut against team he grew up cheering

One Dallas Cowboys rookie is playing in more than just his first NFL game. The rookie defensive end is playing against the team he grew up rooting for.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku celebrates.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku celebrates. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Time is slowly ticking off the clock as Dallas Cowboys fans anxiously await the team to take the field in their first regular season game on Thursday.

The game against the Philadelphia Eagles is more than two NFC East rivals looking for a win. It's a chance for the Cowboys to prove they belong with the top teams in the NFL.

One story to follow heading into Thursday's game is the potential playing time that rookie defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku will get in the game.

MORE: Cowboys vs Eagles, Week 1 injury report: Key DT remains out Tuesday

If you didn't know, the Cowboys lost their top edge rusher last week, and the unit will be looking for someone to step up. Ezeiruaku is ready for the moment, but there's something else that excites him about the game against the Eagles: they were his childhood team.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"But the fact my first game is 30 minutes from my house, that's the surreal part. It'll be really cool, very exciting," Ezeiruaku told Patrik Walker of the official Cowboys website.

The former Boston College star's first game on the main stage is basically in his hometown. That's the kind of story made for the big screen.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys open 2025 season with unflattering honor for Week 1

What better way to cap off the script for a fairytale story than Ezeiruaku becoming the next great Cowboys pass rusher?

Cowboys fans are waiting all week for Thursday night.

Baltimore Ravens running back Rasheen Ali and Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku.
Baltimore Ravens running back Rasheen Ali and Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Dallas Cowboys vs Eagles, Week 1 injury report: Full list of injuries for Monday

Cowboys' 2025 NFL strength of schedule presents brutal challenge for season

Philadelphia Eagles to 'steamroll' Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, NFL betting analyst says

Jerry Jones explains why Dallas Cowboys have never hired a real GM

Micah Parsons' back issue diagnosed after clean Cowboys MRI before trade

PHOTOS: Meet Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.