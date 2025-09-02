Cowboys rookie excited for NFL debut against team he grew up cheering
Time is slowly ticking off the clock as Dallas Cowboys fans anxiously await the team to take the field in their first regular season game on Thursday.
The game against the Philadelphia Eagles is more than two NFC East rivals looking for a win. It's a chance for the Cowboys to prove they belong with the top teams in the NFL.
One story to follow heading into Thursday's game is the potential playing time that rookie defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku will get in the game.
If you didn't know, the Cowboys lost their top edge rusher last week, and the unit will be looking for someone to step up. Ezeiruaku is ready for the moment, but there's something else that excites him about the game against the Eagles: they were his childhood team.
"But the fact my first game is 30 minutes from my house, that's the surreal part. It'll be really cool, very exciting," Ezeiruaku told Patrik Walker of the official Cowboys website.
The former Boston College star's first game on the main stage is basically in his hometown. That's the kind of story made for the big screen.
What better way to cap off the script for a fairytale story than Ezeiruaku becoming the next great Cowboys pass rusher?
Cowboys fans are waiting all week for Thursday night.
