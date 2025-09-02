Cowboys vs Eagles, Week 1 injury report: Key DT remains out Tuesday
The Dallas Cowboys are approximately 48 years away from taking the field at Lincoln Financial Field for the 2025-26 NFL season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles to kick off Week 1.
Following Cowboys practice on Tuesday afternoon, the team released its updated injury report for the NFC East showdown, and not much has changed.
The team listed four players on the injury report, with preseason standout Perrion Winfrey as the lone player who did not participate (DNP).
All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, starting left tackle Tyler Guyton, and backup tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford were listed on the report, but were full participants. They are reportedly "trending in the right direction" to suit up on Thursday night.
A completele look at the Week 1 injury report following Tuesday's practice can be seen below.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Eagles, Week 1 injury report - Tuesday
Player
Injury
Monday Participation
Tuesday Participation
Perrion Winfrey, DT
Back
DNP
DNP
Trevon Diggs, CB
Knee
Full
Full
Tyler Guyton, OT
Knee
Full
Full
Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE
Ankle
Full
Full
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Eagles is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, with live streaming available on Peacock. The Eagles are 8.5-point favorites in Thursday night's primetime showdown, while the over/under is set for 47.5 total points.
Get your popcorn ready.
