Cowboys vs Eagles, Week 1 injury report: Key DT remains out Tuesday

The Dallas Cowboys released the team's latest injury report for the Week 1 NFL opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, with a key defensive tackle's status still in jeopardy.

Josh Sanchez

Los Angeles Rams center Beaux Limmer and Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey battle on the line at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Rams center Beaux Limmer and Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey battle on the line at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are approximately 48 years away from taking the field at Lincoln Financial Field for the 2025-26 NFL season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles to kick off Week 1.

Following Cowboys practice on Tuesday afternoon, the team released its updated injury report for the NFC East showdown, and not much has changed.

The team listed four players on the injury report, with preseason standout Perrion Winfrey as the lone player who did not participate (DNP).

Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyler Guyton during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California.
Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyler Guyton during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, starting left tackle Tyler Guyton, and backup tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford were listed on the report, but were full participants. They are reportedly "trending in the right direction" to suit up on Thursday night.

A completele look at the Week 1 injury report following Tuesday's practice can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Eagles, Week 1 injury report - Tuesday

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs during training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs during training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Player

Injury

Monday Participation

Tuesday Participation

Perrion Winfrey, DT

Back

DNP

DNP

Trevon Diggs, CB

Knee

Full

Full

Tyler Guyton, OT

Knee

Full

Full

Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE

Ankle

Full

Full

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Eagles is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, with live streaming available on Peacock. The Eagles are 8.5-point favorites in Thursday night's primetime showdown, while the over/under is set for 47.5 total points.

Get your popcorn ready.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

