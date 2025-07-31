DeMarvion Overshown hopes to be second coming of a Cowboys legend
DeMarvion Overshown is a fan favorite with Dallas Cowboys fans for both his elite impact play while on the field, as well as his personality and leadership off of it.
However, despite not being able to participate on the field quite yet as he continues to recover from his major knee injury, he has also become a favorite of the new coaching staff as well.
Even Overshown has become a player that new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is taking special interest in. So much so that, as he told the Dallas Morning News, he hopes "Agent Zero" can become his next version of Cowboys legend Sean Lee.
“We talk about Sean Lee a lot,” Overshown said. “Just how he was able to diagnose plays before they were even run.”
Obviously, that is a lofty goal. Lee was an elite player and arguably the best at the position that the Cowboys had produced since the turn of the century.
After all, Lee was named to two Pro Bowls and was named first-team All-Pro in 2016. He also finished his career as the team's all-time leader in total tackles at the linebacker position with 802 combined stops.
But Overshown is not only embracing the idea, he's 100 percent bought into Eberflus' challenge of him becoming the franchise's next version of Lee.
“This guy has coached some of the best of the best,” Overshown said. “So when he comes to me and says you’ve got what it takes to be just like one of those guys, I don’t take that lightly. I want him to push me every day so I can reach that full potential.
"He knows that I’m going all out for this rehab and that he’s not going to have to hold off on me when I get point... I’m locked in, and when I can run around again, they’re going to be ready.”
Fortunately, it appears he will be able to return to the field at some point this season and get his chance to do just that.
