Dak Prescott snubbed in Madden NFL 26 player ratings Top QBs list
The Dallas Cowboys are on a mission this season. That mission includes achieving some accomplishments that were left behind after the 2024 NFL season.
Last year, the Cowboys were expected by some to have a lot more of a successful season than they actually did. It was a season defined by injury, and star quarterback Dak Prescott couldn't escape being a part of the daunted list.
A hamstring injury would sideline the highest-paid player for the majority of the season. Now Prescott is healthy and ready to prove he is worth the contract.
Unfortunately, Prescott may not be getting the respect he deserves when it comes to the initial EA Sports' Madden NFL 26 player ratings at quarterback.
The top 10 quarterbacks in the game were released on Thursday, and no sign of Prescott could be seen on the list.
To make matters worse, two quarterbacks from the NFC East made the list. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts landed at No. 8 on the list, while Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels rounded out the top 10.
To no surprise, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson topped the list with 99 overalls. But putting Patrick Mahomes is just plain cold.
Prescott doesn't seem like the kind of person who pays any attention to things like this. But it could be fuel added to his fire.
