3 running backs Cowboys could target on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL draft

Will McClay said the Dallas Cowboys can still find a RB, perhaps it will be one of these 3 targets.

Randy Gurzi

Oregon running back Jordan James works out during warm-ups as the Oregon State Beavers host the Oregon Ducks.
Oregon running back Jordan James works out during warm-ups as the Oregon State Beavers host the Oregon Ducks. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2025 NFL draft with a need at running back. Through the first three rounds, they have yet to select one.

Following the conclusion of the second night, they were asked about the position, and vice president of player personnel Will McClay said they do their best work on Day 3.

He then added that there are good running backs still available who could help this team.

That said, let's look at three running backs the Cowboys could potentially land. As a side note, top remaining prospects such as Damien Martinez of Miami and Cam Skattebo of Arizona State will likely be gone before Dallas picks again. If not, they should be chosen, but the following players have a higher chance of sticking around.

Devin Neal, Kansas

Kansas RB Devin Neal gestures after scoring a touchdown during the 4th quarter between the Jayhawks and Colorado Buffaloes.
Kansas RB Devin Neal gestures after scoring a touchdown during the 4th quarter between the Jayhawks and Colorado Buffaloes. / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Kansas isn't a hotbed for NFL talent, but the Cowboys struck gold in 2018 when they took Dorance Armstrong Jr. in the fourth round. Perhaps they add another Jayhawk this year, with Devin Neal being a potential fit.

Neal is an underrated talent who recorded more than 1,000 yards in three straight seasons. In four years, he racked up 4,343 yards with 49 touchdowns. He was also a decent option out of the backfield with 711 yards and four touchdowns on 77 receptions.

He might not be the hottest name, but behind this line — and in a committee with Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders — he could be a solid contributor.

Jordan James, Oregon

Oregon Ducks RB Jordan James runs the ball during the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium.
Oregon Ducks RB Jordan James runs the ball during the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium. / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The Cowboys have ties to the Oregon staff thanks to wide receivers coach Junior Adams, who was the co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach with the Ducks for three years. During that time, he worked with Jordan James, who is a sleeper option at running back.

James had a huge year in 2024, going for 1,267 yards with 15 touchdowns. In three years at Oregon, he ran for 2,215 yards with 31 touchdowns while giving them another 347 yards and a touchdown on 42 receptions.

Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech Hokies RB Bhayshul Tuten scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Boston College Eagles.
Virginia Tech Hokies RB Bhayshul Tuten scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Lane Stadium. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Dallas has reportedly been high on Bhayshul Tuten, to the point that he was expected to be a possible selection on Day 2. He's the fastest running back in this class, which he proved when he ran a 4.32 in the 40-yard dash.

The problem is that he struggled with ball security. That could keep teams from pulling the trigger, allowing him to slide to the Cowboys. If they can get him to learn to protect the ball, he might be the home run hitter they lacked in 2024.

