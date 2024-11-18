Should the Dallas Cowboys tank for Travis Hunter?
2024 hasn’t gone the way the Dallas Cowboys hoped it would. They’ve limped to a record of 3-6 and with Dak Prescott out for the year, they’re not making a late-season run.
That doesn’t mean something good can’t come from this atrocious season. History even suggests they’ll get better in 2025.
The last two times Dallas fell apart and had their starting QB on the shelf, they loaded up in the following draft. That happened in 2016 when they landed Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott after losing Tony Romo in 2015.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys rumors: Could Jerry Jones make rare splash for star WR
More recently, losing Prescott in 2020 resulted in the addition of Micah Parsons the next year.
Knowing how impactful a premium draft pick can be brings up the question of whether or not Dallas should tank the season — and perhaps target Colorado’s Travis Hunter.
Hunter is a two-way star who shines as both a receiver and cornerback. He currently has 54 tackles, 13 pass defenses, and six picks on defense. As a wideout, he’s hauled in 131 receptions for 1,632 yards, and 14 touchdowns in two years.
He’s excelled to the point that he’s expected to remain a two-way player in the NFL. The last player to do this successfully was Deion Sanders, his coach at Colorado, who did so with Dallas.
Adding someone with Hunter’s skill set would be a massive boost to both the offense and defense. He would take pressure off CeeDee Lamb while giving them a third ball hawk to work alongside Trevon Diggs and DaRon Lamb.
Throw in the fact that the suddenly frugal Jerry Jones can get a star on both sides while only paying one person, and it makes sense to sacrifice the remainder of 2024 to land Hunter.
