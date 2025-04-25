Cowboys first-round pick Tyler Booker excited to join 'pinnacle of the NFL'
There were hints leading up to the 2025 NFL draft that the Dallas Cowboys might go with an offensive lineman with their first pick.
There was still a chance they would take Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan if he was still on the board, but that dream ended when the Carolina Panthers selected him at No. 8 overall.
MORE: Micah Parsons left temporarily speechless by Cowboys' first-round pick
Dallas decided to go with a lineman, taking Alabama's Tyler Booker at No. 12. With Texas receiver Matthew Golden still available, fans were upset about the decision. Booker, however, was thrilled to land with America's Team.
He was highly energetic once the selection was made, then had a strong quote afterward. Booker said he was excited to join "the pinnacle of the NFL."
God has said it for me to go to the pinnacle of the NFL, like, to play for America's team, the Dallas Cowboys is a national brand. it's very powerful to be the part of brands like that. And God has accepted me to be there. And I'm super excited to get to work.” — Booker, via Clarence Hill
Booker is the third first-round pick expected to start on the Dallas offensive line. He should slide in at right guard, replacing the recently retired Zack Martin. He will join 2022 first-round pick Tyler Smith, who is the starting left guard, and 2024 first-round pick Tyler Guyton, who is the starting left tackle.
