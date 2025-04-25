Cowboys Country

Cowboys first-round pick Tyler Booker excited to join 'pinnacle of the NFL'

Tyler Booker is thrilled to join the Dallas Cowboys.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys first-round pick Tyler Booker arrives during the NFL Draft Red Carpet event at Lambeau Field.
Dallas Cowboys first-round pick Tyler Booker arrives during the NFL Draft Red Carpet event at Lambeau Field. / Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

There were hints leading up to the 2025 NFL draft that the Dallas Cowboys might go with an offensive lineman with their first pick.

There was still a chance they would take Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan if he was still on the board, but that dream ended when the Carolina Panthers selected him at No. 8 overall.

MORE: Micah Parsons left temporarily speechless by Cowboys' first-round pick

Dallas decided to go with a lineman, taking Alabama's Tyler Booker at No. 12. With Texas receiver Matthew Golden still available, fans were upset about the decision. Booker, however, was thrilled to land with America's Team.

He was highly energetic once the selection was made, then had a strong quote afterward. Booker said he was excited to join "the pinnacle of the NFL."

God has said it for me to go to the pinnacle of the NFL, like, to play for America's team, the Dallas Cowboys is a national brand. it's very powerful to be the part of brands like that. And God has accepted me to be there. And I'm super excited to get to work.” — Booker, via Clarence Hill

Booker is the third first-round pick expected to start on the Dallas offensive line. He should slide in at right guard, replacing the recently retired Zack Martin. He will join 2022 first-round pick Tyler Smith, who is the starting left guard, and 2024 first-round pick Tyler Guyton, who is the starting left tackle.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell with Alabama Crimson Tide OL Tyler Booker after he is selected by the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell with Alabama Crimson Tide OL Tyler Booker after he is selected by the Dallas Cowboys. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Updated list of Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week

Meet Kelly Villares: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Dallas Cowboys secure perfect 3-round haul in last-minute NFL mock draft

Cowboys urged to pursue trade for star WR from NFC powerhouse

Cowboys' first-round draft pick could be major 'curveball' per insider

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/Draft