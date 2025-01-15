Cowboys, Deion Sanders reality show floated by NFL insider
Jerry Jones is on a “solo mission” in his search for the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. That’s left a lot of people in the dark, wondering what moves his contemplating.
While multiple names have been thrown around, the only known candidate he’s had conversations with is Deion Sanders.
MORE: Jerry Jones ripped by NFL All-Pro for 'd*ck moves' in coaching search
It’s unclear if the interest is real from either side but there’s a roadblock in the form of an $10 million buyout for Coach Prime to get out of his contract with Colorado. Jones can likely pay that, but he’s never been in a hurry to hand out that much cash — especially for a coach.
However, there could be a way for Jones to pay Sanders, give Colorado the buyout, and still make money.
Floated as a semi-joke, Jane Slater says she can envision Jones pitching a show to Netflix if he were to hire Sanders.
The key to her idea is that Deion in Dallas would be a marketing success, which is something Jones has never been shy about. Netflix already has a solid relationship with the Cowboys following the release of the well-received America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders series and bringing the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight to AT&T Stadium.
Coach Prime already has his own docuseries on Prime Video.
Still, Slater said Jones hiring Sanders is a big “if.” But with Jerry Jones in charge, everything is always on the table.
Including a reality show that might be the perfect trainwreck for football fans to binge watch.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 candidates to replace Mike McCarthy as Cowboys head coach
3 former Dallas Cowboys players who could become the next head coach
Deion Sanders to Dallas Cowboys? Jerry Jones willing to make Prime Time splash
Dallas Cowboys land elite safety, massive wideout in 7-round mock draft
Way too early look at 7 NFL free agents Cowboys can target
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc