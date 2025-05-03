Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer has great advice, encouraging words for UDFAs
Rookie minicamp is underway for the Dallas Cowboys as they get their first look at their 2025 NFL draft class. Of course, those aren't the only rookies on hand.
Dallas also has several undrafted free agents who are vying for a spot on the team. It's never easy for the players who weren't selected to make the roster, and they might feel as though they're behind the eight ball since they weren't selected.
First-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer doesn't want those players discouraged, however. While speaking with the media on Saturday, he offered some great advice and words of encouragement for the UDFAs.
"Don't get caught up in where you start on the depth chart. Get caught up on, did you win today? Did you have a competitive day? Were you the best version of yourself today? And if you did that, and you continue to stack days like that, you're going to get noticed by your position coach, your coordinator, myself, and will McClay and the other guys. However, most importantly, when you're doing that consistently, your teammates-and when you get noticed by your teammates like that, guess what? That's when you know you've broken through." — Schottenheimer
It's a strong message that every player on the roster should listen to.
As for the undrafted free agents, they have to feel as though they're in the right spot to make an impact. The Cowboys, who have been great when it comes to drafting players, are also good at identifying talent through undrafted free agency.
They have a long line of undrafted free agents who have made their mark on the team, including franchise passing leader Tony Romo. In addition to Romo, Drew Pearson, Nate Newton, and current kicker Brandon Aubrey were all undrafted.
