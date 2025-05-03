Cowboys Country

Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer has great advice, encouraging words for UDFAs

Brian Schottenheimer has great advice for the undrafted free agents trying to make the Dallas Cowboys roster.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Rookie minicamp is underway for the Dallas Cowboys as they get their first look at their 2025 NFL draft class. Of course, those aren't the only rookies on hand.

Dallas also has several undrafted free agents who are vying for a spot on the team. It's never easy for the players who weren't selected to make the roster, and they might feel as though they're behind the eight ball since they weren't selected.

First-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer doesn't want those players discouraged, however. While speaking with the media on Saturday, he offered some great advice and words of encouragement for the UDFAs.

"Don't get caught up in where you start on the depth chart. Get caught up on, did you win today? Did you have a competitive day? Were you the best version of yourself today? And if you did that, and you continue to stack days like that, you're going to get noticed by your position coach, your coordinator, myself, and will McClay and the other guys. However, most importantly, when you're doing that consistently, your teammates-and when you get noticed by your teammates like that, guess what? That's when you know you've broken through." — Schottenheimer

It's a strong message that every player on the roster should listen to.

Dallas Cowboys Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields.
Dallas Cowboys Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As for the undrafted free agents, they have to feel as though they're in the right spot to make an impact. The Cowboys, who have been great when it comes to drafting players, are also good at identifying talent through undrafted free agency.

They have a long line of undrafted free agents who have made their mark on the team, including franchise passing leader Tony Romo. In addition to Romo, Drew Pearson, Nate Newton, and current kicker Brandon Aubrey were all undrafted.

Published
Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

