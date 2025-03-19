Cowboys met with second-fastest LB at NFL Combine, had 'great' interview
It is growing clear that linebacker is a major area of focus for the Dallas Cowboys during the 2025 NFL offseason. After reuniting Jack Sanborn of the Chicago Bears with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and a trade with the Tennessee Titans for former first-round pick Kenneth Murray Jr., they are now exploring options available in the NFL Draft.
The team recently met with South Carolina Gamecocks standout Demetrius Knight Jr., a projected Top 50 pick, at his Pro Day, and now their attention is on a speedster from the NFL Combine.
Enter Auburn Tigers linebacker Eugene Asante, who ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash of any linebacker at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis (4.48 seconds).
In an interview with Draft Network, Asante revealed he met with all 32 teams at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, and had a "great" interview with the team.
Asante also had interviews with the Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders, and New Orleans Saints.
You always have to take informal meetings with a grain of salt, but when one team is specifically named by a prospect it means there was something that stood out.
This season, Asante recorded 45 tackles and 2.5 sacks in his final year of eligibility. Before transferring to Auburn ahead of the 2022 season, he played for the North Carolina Tar Heels.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
