Cowboys NFL Draft scouts hard at work at prominent university practice
The Dallas Cowboys players and coaching staff are focused solely on their Week 4 opponent, the Green Bay Packers.
We’re not in “must-win” territory yet, but a 1-3 start would be devastating, especially if the defense has another showing similar to their last two outings.
While the staff in Frisco is focused on that game, the scouting department is working on the 2026 NFL draft.
MORE: 4 Cowboys with the most to prove entering Week 4 vs. Packers
On Wednesday, the Cowboys were one of nine teams in attendance for an Arizona State practice.
The Cowboys, who hold two picks in the first round of the draft in 2026 and 2027, could be interested in multiple players at ASU, but these two would arguably be the best fit.
Jordyn Tyson, WR
The most prominent name at the program right now is Jordyn Tyson. The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder began his career at Colorado before transferring in 2023. He broke out as a redshirt sophomore, recording 75 receptions for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns.
MORE: 3 reasons Cowboys should pursue CJ Gardner-Johnson to address secondary woes
He’s off to an even hotter start in 2025 and could be a top 10 pick. If Dallas is unable to extend George Pickens, Tyson could be an intriguing fit, but might not be available when they draft.
Xavion Alford, S
Xavion Alford is on his third school after spending time at Texas and USC. He was a key piece of the ASU defense during their playoff run last season and should be drafted in 2026.
Right now, he could be a Day 3 pick, but Dallas might be interested given his talent as a slot corner.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers Week 4: Betting odds, preview
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Packers in Week 4
3 best Cowboys fantasy football options without CeeDee Lamb in Week 4
Dallas Cowboys' initial Week 4 injury report shows 3 starters missing practice
Cowboys projected to add ‘physical specimen’ EDGE, massive NT in NFL mock draft
PHOTOS: Meet Reece Allman, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc