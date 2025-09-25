Cowboys Country

3 reasons Cowboys should pursue CJ Gardner-Johnson to address secondary woes

The Dallas Cowboys need help in the defensive backfield, and a player who could immediately improve the secondary who the team should pursue is available.

Josh Sanchez

Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson with the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the Super Bowl LIX championship parade / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys' secondary has been an obvious sore spot through the first two weeks of the season, with injuries plaguing the defensive backfield and scheme issues from Matt Eberflus playing the biggest part.

Dallas has several cornerbacks who are returning from injury, which has led to a slow start for players like Trevon Diggs.

But there is one available player who could immediately provide a veteran boost that the defense needs. Enter safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who won Super Bowl LIX with the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

Gardner-Johnson was recently released by the Houston Texans and is available to sign, so let's take a look at a few reasons the Cowboys should make that call.

Attitude

Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX
Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gardner-Johnson brings passion and a hard-nosed attitude that the Cowboys could desperately use. After their struggles to start the season, Dallas' secondary lacks confidence and that is something you will never have to worry about with Gardner-Johnson.

The former fourth-round pick would restore some swagger to the Cowboys D.

Familiarity with NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson reacts before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Gardner-Johnson spent two stints with the rival Eagles, and both were very successful. During his first stint, Gardner-Johnson led the NFL in interceptions.

He capped off his second stint with a Super Bowl ring.

Being familiar with the NFC East travel and opponents is an added benefit to bringing in a player from free agency, with Gardner-Johnson immediately able to jump into action with a level of familiarity that could help lessen the learning curve.

Super Bowl veteran experience

Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson celebrates on the field after Super Bowl LIX
Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson celebrates on the field after Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Gardner-Johnson was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and is in his seventh NFL season. Along with the experience of winning it all, which the Cowboys roster is not used to, he brings a veteran presence to the young team.

Dallas' defensive backfield has young players like Caelen Carson and Shavon Revel who would benefit from another veteran to learn from when they eventually return from injury.

The Cowboys brought in Jadeveon Clowney for some veteran leadership to bolster the defensive line, and Gardner-Johnson could do the same in the secondary.

