3 reasons Cowboys should pursue CJ Gardner-Johnson to address secondary woes
The Dallas Cowboys' secondary has been an obvious sore spot through the first two weeks of the season, with injuries plaguing the defensive backfield and scheme issues from Matt Eberflus playing the biggest part.
Dallas has several cornerbacks who are returning from injury, which has led to a slow start for players like Trevon Diggs.
But there is one available player who could immediately provide a veteran boost that the defense needs. Enter safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who won Super Bowl LIX with the Philadelphia Eagles last season.
Gardner-Johnson was recently released by the Houston Texans and is available to sign, so let's take a look at a few reasons the Cowboys should make that call.
Attitude
Gardner-Johnson brings passion and a hard-nosed attitude that the Cowboys could desperately use. After their struggles to start the season, Dallas' secondary lacks confidence and that is something you will never have to worry about with Gardner-Johnson.
The former fourth-round pick would restore some swagger to the Cowboys D.
Familiarity with NFC East
Gardner-Johnson spent two stints with the rival Eagles, and both were very successful. During his first stint, Gardner-Johnson led the NFL in interceptions.
He capped off his second stint with a Super Bowl ring.
Being familiar with the NFC East travel and opponents is an added benefit to bringing in a player from free agency, with Gardner-Johnson immediately able to jump into action with a level of familiarity that could help lessen the learning curve.
Super Bowl veteran experience
Gardner-Johnson was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and is in his seventh NFL season. Along with the experience of winning it all, which the Cowboys roster is not used to, he brings a veteran presence to the young team.
Dallas' defensive backfield has young players like Caelen Carson and Shavon Revel who would benefit from another veteran to learn from when they eventually return from injury.
The Cowboys brought in Jadeveon Clowney for some veteran leadership to bolster the defensive line, and Gardner-Johnson could do the same in the secondary.
