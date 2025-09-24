Door wide open for George Pickens to have Cowboys breakout game in Week 4
The Dallas Cowboys will be without star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for their Week 4 showdown with the Green Bay Packers as the 2025-26 NFL season rolls on.
While the absence of Lamb will be noticable for the Cowboys offense, their offseason moves have set to stage for one player to shine.
Following the NFL draft, the Cowboys swung a trade to acquire George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers, which sets him up to be WR1 without Lamb on the field.
MORE: Cowboys named potential trade suitor for former first-round WR
And, while Pickens hasn't had his true breakout game with the team, the table is set for that to happen in Week 4 and the stats prove it.
Since entering the league, Pickens ranks top six in the NFL when he is targeted 10 times or more in a single game.
"But when Pickens has been targeted more than ten times in a game since entering the league, he ranks sixth in receiving yards per game (114.8)," DallasCowboys.com writes.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers Week 4: Betting odds, preview
"In those four games, he trails only Puka Nacua (LAR), Ja'Marr Chase (CIN), Justin Jefferson (MIN), Jerry Jeudy (CLE), and Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET) in receiving yards per game."
With Lamb out for Week 4, expect Pickens to get involved in the passing game early and often. And if the Cowboys are trailing, Dak Prescott will be opening up the offense and looking to get the ball in his hands as often as possible. Let's hope it all works it.
