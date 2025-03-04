Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys pick fast-rising NFL Combine star in latest mock draft

Could the Cowboys take a look at an NFL Combine star at No. 12?

Oklahoma Sooners running back Gavin Sawchuk tries to get away from Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jihaad Campbell
Oklahoma Sooners running back Gavin Sawchuk tries to get away from Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jihaad Campbell / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The NFL Scouting Combine has come and gone, and as a result, there is a whole new set of data to take into account for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Not only were there players who did not perform up to expectations in Indianapolis, but there were also plenty of players who blew scouts away with their impressive measurables, on-field workouts, and interviews.

One of those players was Alabama linebacker and edge rusher Jihaad Campbell, who jumped off the page with his size, speed, and quickness for his position.

As a result, Pro Football Focus has the former second-round prediction ascending up to the middle of the first round, where they have the Dallas Cowboys selecting him at No. 12.

Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell (LB05) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell (LB05) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Campbell had a fantastic combine, measuring in above the 50th percentile for height, arm length and hand size among off-ball linebackers," said PFF. "He then clocked a 4.52-second 40-yard dash and a 1.52-second 10-yard split and hit 10 feet, 7 inches in the broad jump.

"(Campbell) feels like a defensive chess piece, but with even more natural ability at linebacker, which will be his home in the NFL. The Cowboys desperately need a true off-ball playmaker with DeMarvion Overshown coming back from injury and Eric Kendricks set to hit free agency."

As PFF points out, Campbell could come in and make an immediate impact for Dallas at a position of great need, with Kendricks unlikely to return in free agency and Overshown's return date an unknown.

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jihaad Campbell celebrates after sacking Mercer quarterback Whitt Newbauer.
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jihaad Campbell celebrates after sacking Mercer quarterback Whitt Newbauer. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On top of that, just like Cowboys' superstar Micah Parsons, he has a chance to make an impact all over the field, whether it is coming off of the edge in pass -rushing situations or as a traditional off-ball linebacker.

In fact, with the Crimson Tide last season, Campbell was a jack of all trades, finishing as a first-team All-Sec performer and tallying 117 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and five sacks in 13 games.

And if the Cowboys can add that type of production to the linebacker room in 2025, it will go a long way in suring up a defense that was lack luster in 2024.

