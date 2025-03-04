Cowboys predicted to land standout LB from NFC rival in NFL free agency
A major area of need for the Dallas Cowboys entering the 2025 NFL offseason is at linebacker, with last year's starter, Eric Kendricks, set to hit free agency.
Add in DeMarvion Overshown, who is recovering from a severe knee injury that prematurely ended his season for a second consecutive year, and the team will be thin at the position entering next season.
One way to bolster the depth at linebacker could come from a division rival.
Cowboys could 'go shopping' in NFL free agency per Combine buzz
Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News predicted landing spots for some of the top free agents available and suggested Dallas will land San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who has a connection to the new coaching staff.
"Greenlaw also has a coaching staff connection if he leaves San Francisco, as former 49ers defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen is now overseeing Dallas' special teams," Iyer wrote. "Linebacker is a key need for the Cowboys."
Cowboys aim to retain All-Pro playmaker with non-exclusive tag
Greenlaw is coming off of an injury that limited him to just two games during the 2024 season.
In the two years prior, the former fifth-round pick recorded more than 100 tackles in consecutive seasons.
Because of the injury that held him out of the majority of last season, Greenlaw could be undervalued and a steal for the Cowboys on the open market.
The 2025 NFL free agency period officially opens at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12, when the new league year begins. Two days prior, the NFL's "legal tampering period" begins, with teams having the opportunity to negotiate with unrestricted free agents before the official start of free agency.
