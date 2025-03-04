Cowboys Country

Cowboys predicted to land standout LB from NFC rival in NFL free agency

As the Dallas Cowboys aim to bolster its defense, a division rival linebacker is predicted to land in Big D during NFL free agency.

Josh Sanchez

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

A major area of need for the Dallas Cowboys entering the 2025 NFL offseason is at linebacker, with last year's starter, Eric Kendricks, set to hit free agency.

Add in DeMarvion Overshown, who is recovering from a severe knee injury that prematurely ended his season for a second consecutive year, and the team will be thin at the position entering next season.

One way to bolster the depth at linebacker could come from a division rival.

MORE: Cowboys could 'go shopping' in NFL free agency per Combine buzz

Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News predicted landing spots for some of the top free agents available and suggested Dallas will land San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who has a connection to the new coaching staff.

San Francisco 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a fumble recovery against the Miami Dolphins.
San Francisco 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a fumble recovery against the Miami Dolphins. / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

"Greenlaw also has a coaching staff connection if he leaves San Francisco, as former 49ers defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen is now overseeing Dallas' special teams," Iyer wrote. "Linebacker is a key need for the Cowboys."

MORE: Cowboys aim to retain All-Pro playmaker with non-exclusive tag

Greenlaw is coming off of an injury that limited him to just two games during the 2024 season.
In the two years prior, the former fifth-round pick recorded more than 100 tackles in consecutive seasons.

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks.
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Because of the injury that held him out of the majority of last season, Greenlaw could be undervalued and a steal for the Cowboys on the open market.

The 2025 NFL free agency period officially opens at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12, when the new league year begins. Two days prior, the NFL's "legal tampering period" begins, with teams having the opportunity to negotiate with unrestricted free agents before the official start of free agency.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB

Stephen Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys' plan for NFL free agency

Cowboys to host sleeper RB prospect on visit ahead of NFL Draft

Cowboys should stay patient in NFL draft for SEC’s 2024 leading rusher

Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons finally begin contract extension talks

Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News