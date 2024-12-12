Dallas Cowboys predicted to add explosive WR this offseason
The Dallas Cowboys were an explosive offense in 2023 but that hasn’t been the case this year. While their struggling ground game was an issue early on, they’ve been unable to find balance in the passing game all year.
CeeDee Lamb has remained an elite target and they’ve seen growth from Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin. Despite this, the Cowboys lack a true WR2, even with Brandin Cooks back from a knee injury.
That’s why Ryan Gosling from Pro Football Network has Dallas landing Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan in his latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft.
MORE: Did Jerry Jones send a shot at special teams coach John Fassel?
In order to land McMillan, Dallas has to trade up to the 9th overall pick. This move cost them their second-rounder but they land an absolute beast to their receiving corps. Gosling praises his ability to haul in contested passes while pointing out the size he possesses — 6-foot-5, 212 pounds.
“McMillan is a big-bodied receiver with a knack for making contested catches. His strong hands and body control make him a reliable target in tight windows, and his ability to win in the red zone would elevate the Cowboys’ offense.” — Gosling on McMillan
It’s hard to see the Cowboys making such a bold move, especially since they’ve been so conservative in the draft. They also have far more needs that need to be addressed, making such a trade seem unlikely.
Having said that, adding McMillan across from Lamb would be a huge improvement — and a lot of fun to watch.
Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Rush hopeful despite brutally low odds of reaching postseason
Cowboys vs. Panthers: 3 keys to success in Week 15
Dallas Cowboys make surprising trade in 3-round NFL mock draft
4 great players not named Ashton Jeanty Cowboys could target in 2025 NFL Draft