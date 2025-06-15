3 Dallas Cowboys players entering training camp on the chopping block
This was a busy offseason for the Dallas Cowboys, with their coaching change taking center stage. Brian Schottenheimer took over for Mike McCarthy, bringing a new feel to the building.
They also made several changes to their roster. The biggest addition was George Pickens, who was added in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He gives them an elite duo at wide receiver when paired with CeeDee Lamb, and he was excellent in his first minicamp with the team.
Dallas also filled out their depth chart, with competition being the key focal point. That means it won't be easy to make the 53-man roster, with these three players already on thin ice.
Payton Turner, EDGE
Dallas has multiple first-round picks who weren't able to live up to their status elsewhere, fighting for a spot on the roster. One is Kaiir Elam, who has been taking advantage of the opportunity. He's also had more chances with Trevon Diggs and Shavon Revel injured.
The opposite is true for Payton Turner. The 28th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft played in just 31 games for the New Orleans Saints as he battled injury concerns. He now finds himself in a crowded room in Dallas, where opportunities are limited. That might be enough to keep him from earning a shot with the Cowboys.
Will Grier, QB
The Cowboys have their top two quarterback spot figured out with Dak Prescott and Joe Milton III. Their only other signal-caller under contract is Will Grier, meaning he has no competition for the QB3 spot.
Unfortunately, that doesn't guarantee him a spot on the 53-man roster. Grier might not be fighting with another quarterback, but he could still be on the chopping block if Dallas decides to go with two quarterbacks. They'll ideally want to keep him on the practice squad, but for that to happen, he first must be let go — which opens the door for another team to sign him away.
Deuce Vaughn, RB
Deuce Vaughn was an instant fan-favorite since the moment his father, who works for the Cowboys as a scout, was able to call and tell him he was being selected. Since arriving, however, Vaughn has yet to make his mark.
He enters his third season with just 110 yards rushing on 40 attempts. He does have a connection to new offensive line coach Conor Riley, which could help, but the recent performance of Miles Sanders casts more doubt on Vaughn's chances.
