Who could Cowboys' RB options on Day 1 and Day 3 of NFL Draft be?
The Dallas Cowboys added two running backs in NFL free agency this offseason, agreeing to terms with Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders.
They lost Rico Dowdle to the Carolina Panthers, but they're still in better shape this year than they were at the beginning of the 2024 season. That doesn't mean they're set, however.
Dallas still needs to find a full-time starter, and their best bet is going to be in the 2025 NFL Draft. Thankfully, this class is loaded, which is how PFF's Jordan Plocher was able to find an answer for them on Day 1 and Day 3 of the upcoming draft.
Cowboys' Day 1 option at RB: Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
In Round 1, the popular pick for Dallas has been Ashton Jeanty. A local prospect who played high school football in Frisco, Jeanty has made it no secret he would love to return home to play. The main question is whether or not he will be on the board at No. 12 overall.
"Jeanty is the best running back prospect in years and would bring instant juice to the Cowboys offense, but there’s a good chance he’s off the board before their first-round pick." — Plocher, PFF
It seems unlikely that Jeanty will be there when the Cowboys are on the clock in Round 1, so Plocher has an option for them during the final day of the draft.
Cowboys' Day 3 option at RB: Damien Martinez, Miami
Damien Martinez is identified as a Day 3 prospect for Dallas, and the Cowboys have shown plenty of interest in the Miami product. They met with Martinez during the Combine, and will have him in for a visit during their 'Dallas Day' event.
Martinez, who played at Lewisville High School, started his collegiate career at Oregon State before heading to Miami for his final season. He's a powerful runner who would be an excellent fit in Brian Schottenheimer's ground-based offense.
"As a later option, Damien Martinez could be a strong fit. He’s a physical runner who creates on his own, averaging 4.46 yards after contact per attempt, third-best in the draft class." — Plocher, PFF
Though calling Martinez a Day 3 pick might not be accurate. He seems to be gaining steam, and the Cowboys might have to consider taking him in Round 3, especially since they're without a pick in Round 4 this year.
