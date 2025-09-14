Cowboys scouts eye top NFL Draft prospects in Georgia-Tennessee game
The Dallas Cowboys are finishing up preparations for Sunday afternoon's Week 2 showdown against the NFC East rival New York Giants, as the 2025-26 NFL season rolls on.
While the players were resting up for tomorrow's game, the Cowboys scouting department was staying busy by checking out the marquee college football game of the weekend in Knoxville.
According to NFL analyst Ryan Fowler, the Cowboys' scouts were at Neyland Stadium to keep a close eye on the NFL draft prospects in the instant classic between the No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers.
The Cowboys scouts were also at Georgia's season-opener a couple of weeks ago.
Georgia boasts several top defensive draft prospects and players who could fit right intoMatt Eberflus' system. According to ESPN, Georgia has two projected first-round prospects and 11 potential draft picks.
It will be interesting to see if the Cowboys continue keeping a close eye on the Bulldogs as the season continues.
Up next for Georgia after their thrilling overtime win is a week off before welcoming the No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide to Athens.
The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.
