Cowboys scouts eyeing South Carolina's top NFL Draft prospects?

Dallas Cowboys scouts made the trip to Atlanta for Sunday's game between No. 13 South Carolina and Virginia Tech, featuring top NFL draft prospects like LaNorris Sellers and Jalon Kilgore.

Josh Sanchez

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers throws a pass against the Wofford Terriers at Williams-Brice Stadium.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers throws a pass against the Wofford Terriers at Williams-Brice Stadium. / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys have been active during Week 1 of the college football season, with scouts traveling to Athens on Saturday afternoon to watch the Georgia Bulldogs.

On Sunday, the Cowboys' scouting department was back at it and remained in Georgia, making the quick trip to Atlanta for a showdown between the No. 13 South Carolina Gamecocks and unranked Virginia Tech Hokies at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

ESPN's Jordan Reid shared the news that the Cowboys were among the 23 NFL teams in attendance for Sunday afternoon's game.

Of course, the top NFL draft prospect playing in Sunday's game is South Carolina star quarterback LaNorris Sellers, but the Gamecocks have other intriguing players at positions of need for Dallas.

South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jalon Kilgore celebrates after a fumble recovery against the Old Dominion Monarchs
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jalon Kilgore celebrates after a fumble recovery against the Old Dominion Monarchs / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Kilgore, who is a do-it-all defensive back, was projected to the Cowboys in a recent 2026 NFL mock draft.

"South Carolina's Jalon Kilgore is a top-tier athlete with the size (6-foot-1, 211 lbs) and versatility to play multiple positions in the NFL. He's a willing run defender and a good tackler at all levels of the field," the mock scouting report said.

South Carolina also has an intriguing wide receiver in Nyck Harbor, who is a freak athlete. The 6-foot-5 pass-catcher reportedly has blazing speed, with a 4.24 40-yard dash time.

Kickoff between the Gamecocks and Hokies is set for 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN, so we'll have to see which players stick out.

South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Nyck Harbor runs the ball after a made catch against the Vanderbilt Commodores
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Nyck Harbor runs the ball after a made catch against the Vanderbilt Commodores / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

