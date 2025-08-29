Cowboys land explosive EDGE, RB in 3-round mock post-Micah Parsons trade
The soap opera is over, for now, as the Dallas Cowboys pulled the trigger on a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers on Thursday. Dallas sent Micah Parsons to the Packers in exchange for a first-round pick in 2026 and 2027, as well as defensive tackle Kenny Clark.
Jerry Jones has tried to put his signature "I outsmarted everyone" spin on the trade, but the fact remains they could have gotten much better value had they acted with more decisiveness.
Still, the Cowboys have future picks to help reload their roster, and they've done well overall in the draft recently.
That's why there could be some encouragement for fans to hold on to, even if the help won't arrive this year. That said, here's a look at who the Cowboys could add next offseason with an early post-Micah Parsons trade 3-round mock draft.
Round 1: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson
Dallas doesn't have Parsons to draw the attention anymore, but they have multiple pass rushers. Unfortunately, two of their top options are free agents in 2026, with Dante Fowler Jr. playing on a one-year deal and Sam Williams in the final year of his rookie deal.
Even if they keep one of those players, the Cowboys need more talent at the position, leading to the selection of Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker with their first pick.
Parker is a big-bodied end, standing 6-foot-3 and 260 pounds. He had 5.5 sacks as a freshman in 2023, then exploded in 2024 with 11 sacks for the Tigers. He did more than just tackle the quarterback as Parker was second in the ACC in tackles for a loss and forced six fumbles.
Round 1 (via Green Bay Packers): Caleb Banks, DT, Florida
Adding Kenny Clark could help Dallas shore up their run defense, which is a major need. Of course, his contract is an issue, but despite being harshly criticized for taking on his deal, the Cowboys have an out in 2026 that would result in no dead money.
Whatever they decide to do with Clark, they need a nose tackle they can trust in 2026 and beyond. Unless Jay Toia proves he can handle that, the Cowboys should look to the draft for help.
With the first pick acquired from Green Bay, the Cowboys pick up Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds, Banks is a massive player who is threatening to be the top defensive tackle in this class. His selection could finally solve the Cowboys' run issues, which would help them tremendously in the postseason.
Round 2: Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State
Eventually, the Cowboys have to select a legit feature back. Right?
Perhaps they will continue to try piecemealing a running back stable, but in this mock, they get a difference-maker who can carry the load. Nicholas Singleton is part of a two-headed committee at Penn State with Kaytron Allen, with Singleton boasting superior pro potential.
In 2024, Singleton had 1,099 rushing yards with 12 touchdowns. He was also a consistent weapon as a receiver, catching 41 passes for 375 yards and five touchdowns.
If Dallas is going to get by without Parsons on defense, their offense will have to control the clock (think 2014 with DeMarco Murray). Singleton gives them that ability, making him the most valuable selection in this mock.
