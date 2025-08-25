Cowboys rookie named among biggest winners in 2025 NFL preseason
The Dallas Cowboys showed their cards in Week 1 of the NFL preseason when they didn't put rookie Tyler Booker in the game.
Booker was a healthy scratch against the Los Angeles Rams, making him the only first-round pick to sit out while being cleared to play. That showed Dallas had faith that he was ready to start.
The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner agrees, placing Booker in the "Ready to Start" category while listing his preseason winners.
"Booker was in a position battle with Rob Jones, but the former Alabama standout looked sharp in 28 reps as a starting right guard during the Cowboys’ second preseason game," Baumgardner said.
"Booker was a three-year college player, but he’s still pretty young, so there will be hiccups. Physically, though, everything has held up thus far. Expect him to improve as he goes."
The Alabama product played in a total of 47 snaps in the preseason, proving to be up to the task. He now joins an offensive line full of first-round talent with Tyler Smith at left guard and Tyler Guyton at left tackle. Guyton, however, could miss the beginning of the season due to a knee injury.
Dallas head coach Brian Schottenheimer wants to win at the line of scrimmage, which is why the team selected Booker. Now, they just have to put their plan into action and it appears Booker is already prepared to help do that.
