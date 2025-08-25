Cowboys Country

Cowboys rookie named among biggest winners in 2025 NFL preseason

While he didn't play much in the preseason, Dallas Cowboys G Tyler Booker proved to be a starting-caliber offensive lineman.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker signs autographs during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker signs autographs during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys showed their cards in Week 1 of the NFL preseason when they didn't put rookie Tyler Booker in the game.

Booker was a healthy scratch against the Los Angeles Rams, making him the only first-round pick to sit out while being cleared to play. That showed Dallas had faith that he was ready to start.

MORE: Cowboys trade proposal would ship underachieving first-rounder to NFC West

The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner agrees, placing Booker in the "Ready to Start" category while listing his preseason winners.

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott prepares to take the snap as G Tyler Booker reacts at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott prepares to take the snap as G Tyler Booker reacts at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Booker was in a position battle with Rob Jones, but the former Alabama standout looked sharp in 28 reps as a starting right guard during the Cowboys’ second preseason game," Baumgardner said.

"Booker was a three-year college player, but he’s still pretty young, so there will be hiccups. Physically, though, everything has held up thus far. Expect him to improve as he goes."

MORE: Mazi Smith gets vote of confidence from former Cowboys first-round bust

The Alabama product played in a total of 47 snaps in the preseason, proving to be up to the task. He now joins an offensive line full of first-round talent with Tyler Smith at left guard and Tyler Guyton at left tackle. Guyton, however, could miss the beginning of the season due to a knee injury.

Dallas head coach Brian Schottenheimer wants to win at the line of scrimmage, which is why the team selected Booker. Now, they just have to put their plan into action and it appears Booker is already prepared to help do that.

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Dallas Cowboys final 53-man roster prediction following preseason finale

Cowboys again embarrassed by NFC East rival with competent, aggressive GM

3 players who could be surprise cuts as Cowboys decide on 53-man roster

Cowboys fans fearful beloved rookie RB won't make 53-man roster

PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News