Cowboys trending towards massive WR prospect in recent NFL mock drafts
With the NFL Scouting Combine in the books, the Dallas Cowboys are being linked to several top NFL Draft prospects known for their play-making abilities on both sides of the ball.
While mock drafts have followed a trend of projecting Boise State Broncos star Ashton Jeanty to Dallas, that is beginning to shift.
Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram shared updates from the Combine that have the Cowboys with growing ties to Arizona Wildcats star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and Georgia Bulldogs edge rusher Mykel Williams.
“A couple of names that continued to pop up in Indianapolis as it pertains to the Cowboys were Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams," he wrote.
The trends continue with new mock drafts from The Athletic and ESPN that both projected McMillan to Dallas with the No. 12 overall pick.
McMillan is a massive 6-foot-5 pass catcher who would provide a serious red zone threat and wide receiver who can compliment CeeDee Lamb.
Last season, McMillan hauled in 84 catches for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns. He could be exactly what Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense needs.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
