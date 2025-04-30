NFL analyst roasts Cowboys' NFL draft haul with one-word summary
The Dallas Cowboys stuck to their board throughout the 2025 NFL draft and because of that, they believe they have three players who could start early and several more who will develop into key contributors.
They especially loaded up on talent on Day 2, then found maximum value in the late rounds. Their work led to a lot of praise, but not everyone is impressed.
Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon is one who believes they didn’t accomplish their goals. He said as much when he summed up every team’s draft with one word, and for the Cowboys, that word was “neglectful.”
”Neglectful -- Particularly of the offensive skill positions. The offensive line did need a boost, but guard Tyler Booker was a reach at 12 and they still lack talent outside of CeeDee Lamb in a major way after drafting no backs or wide receivers in the top four rounds (and no receivers at all).” — Gagnon, Bleacher Report
He’s not alone in calling Booker a reach, which is true based on draft projections. That said, the Cowboys knew what they wanted with that pick and Booker was the highest on their board.
It’s unfortunate they were unable to land a wide receiver, but as we’ve seen in recent history, reaching to fill a need is when this front office gets in trouble.
Time will tell if they were right with all their selections, but calling their work neglectful feels somewhat harsh.
